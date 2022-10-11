Why Bryson Stone From Season 2, Episode 4 Of NCIS: Hawai'i Looks So Familiar

The History Channel is renowned for its historical documentaries, and with the rise of original cable programming in the 2000s and 2010s, the network branched out into occasional scripted regular and limited series which usually explored historical or militaristic themes. One of the most memorable from the channel was "Six," which ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. The show was about the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group, also known as "Seal Team Six." Eric Ladin joined the cast in the final season as Trevor Wozniak a.k.a. Foxtrot Delta 4/FD24, one of the team's most outspoken and toughest soldiers.

During a promotional video for the series from History Channel, Ladin spoke about some of his character's abrasive impulses during interactions with other members of his group. He stated, "He [Trevor] crosses the line a little bit to see how somebody else is going to react. And so he messes with Fishbait [Jaylen Moore]. Do I think Trevor believes many of the things he says? Absolutely. But do I think he says it in a way to see if he can get a rise out of Fish? For sure. I think he's testing people's mental strength..." The actor then explained how part of Trevor's prickly personality is to inspire his group to have confidence in him as an operator.

As seen on "NCIS," Ranger Bryson Stone continues Eric Ladin's impressive ability to disappear into virtually any role.