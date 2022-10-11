House Of The Dragon Showrunner Still Wants To Adapt George R.R. Martin's Dunk And Egg

During a recent interview with TheWrap, "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal talked about the various unique elements present in his show, including time jumps. Interestingly, he also talked about his love for George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas and how he has a lot of interest in adapting them for the screen. In fact, he revealed that he pitched a show to HBO two years before he was actually hired for "House of the Dragon."

"Everybody knows at this point that I was a super nerd for George R.R. Martin's world and I've read his books multiple times, and particularly 'Dunk and Egg' which, other than the original books, was my favorite of his," Condal said. "I still, frankly, love the idea of that story as a counterpoint to the original 'Game of Thrones' and to what we're doing, because it's more of a 'Lone Wolf and Cub.'"

Condal also compared the novellas to something like "The Mandalorian" in the "Star Wars" franchise, because it's just two people on their own, trying to maneuver through a vastly larger and more complex world. Surely, it would be a way different story than either "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon," as the scope of "Dunk and Egg" is smaller and more adventure-focused. Per Variety, "Dunk and Egg" is one of the many spin-offs in the ever-expanding world of Westeros in early development, along with a Jon Snow-centered sequel series (via The Hollywood Reporter). Whether it'll see the light of day, and if Condal's name will be attached to it, remains to be seen.