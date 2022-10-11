The MCU's Expansion Into Horror Won't Have Teeth Until They Introduce Marvel's Scariest Super-Team

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy, with the fandom very much divided over the projects that are good, and those that are not (to put it lightly). Critical reception to Phase 4 has also varied greatly, with its films serving as some of the worst-rated in the franchise.

However, one thing we can all get behind is the genius that is "Werewolf by Night." The special presentation is one of the highest-rated projects ever in the MCU, with an impressive 92% critic score and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The self-contained special is very much its own thing and doesn't directly connect to any MCU properties at this time. Yes, there was a brief Avengers nod at the beginning of the special, but the story's content is it's own.

"Werewolf by Night" is how you do something different and how you do it right. Viewers loved the horror elements and throwback campiness of the 30s and 40s films of the genre. It also introduced Man-Thing, who stole the show and viewers' hearts in no time. Now that Marvel Studios has this success under its belt, it's time for them to really dig into horror filmmaking. They have the perfect opportunity with one of the most original team-ups from the comics, and there's no better moment for hat man Kevin Feige and the powers-that-be to introduce the Midnight Sons.