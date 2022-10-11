Why Cassandra From NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2, Episode 4 Looks So Familiar

Whereas the mainline "NCIS" series premiered in 2003 and has continued relatively uninterrupted for hundreds of episodes, spinoff "NCIS: Hawai'i" is currently the show's youngest cousin after debuting in September of 2021. As its title suggests, "NCIS: Hawai'i" revolves around a branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, just like its predecessor, located in the state of Hawaii rather than Washington D.C.

Season 2 of this latest "NCIS" spinoff premiered in September of 2022, just one year after the series' debut, and only months after the Season 1 finale. As is typical for "NCIS" and its offshoots, storylines on "NCIS: Hawai'i" are largely episodic. In the fourth episode of Season 2, the show's team of investigators must solve a string of murders in the vicinity of sacred temple grounds. At one point during this investigation, Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) leaves for dinner with her son Alex (Kian Talan), who proceeds to introduce his mother to his partner Cassandra, portrayed by Sierra Swartz.

While many of Swartz's credits are from the year preceding the premiere of "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 2, Episode 4, viewers may recognize her from one of her appearances in a few notable projects.