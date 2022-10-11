Is The National Park Service Investigative Department From NCIS Season 20 A Real Thing?

This week's "NCIS" episode saw the team investigating a slew of National Park killings. As Entertainment Weekly recaps, things get a bit awkward for the NCIS crew when a campsite murder brings Agent Jessica Knight into contact with her massively muscular ex-boyfriend, Gage Winchester. Though Winchester tries to start things back up with Knight, she remains true to her current partner, Jimmy Palmer.

Winchester works for the National Parks Service as an investigative agent. Throughout the episode, he collaborates with the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) to get to the bottom of what seems to be a murder spree. After nearly getting mauled by a bear that's — no joke — absolutely blasted on cocaine, Winchester and company come to the conclusion that the murders were a consequence of drug running gone wrong. While some were hung up on the intoxicated bear bit, it's likely a few viewers wondered if there actually is such a thing as a "National Parks Investigative Service" — probably because they're hoping Gage Winchester and his rugged good looks will return in an "NPIS" spin-off.