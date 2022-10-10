Oscar Isaac Confirms The MCU Hasn't Seen The Last Of Moon Knight

One of the biggest questions fans had the year the Marvel Studios-Disney+ series debuted was if these were limited programs or if they would have multiple seasons. It wasn't long before we found out it was both, with "WandaVision" being the former and "Loki" getting another go. These sequel seasons will be on a case-by-case basis, but there are certain series fans seem to want to see again more than others.

The MCU fandom is pretty divided regarding Disney+ properties, with some feeling they don't live up to the hype, while others think they're solid programs. "Moon Knight" was well-received, with an impressive 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This was largely thanks to Oscar Isaac's remarkable performance as Stephen, Marc, and their antihero alter-ego Moon Knight. For a while, there were no rumblings about the series getting a second season, but rumors started flying when director Mohammad Diab reposted a TikTok on Twitter that featured him with Issac in Cairo. Now the actor is getting in on the rumor-sparking action, but it might not mean what you think it does.