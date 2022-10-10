The Ellen DeGeneres Bit On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 Explained

One of the most infamous allegations that came from this thread was that the host would retaliate against anyone who looked her in the eyes – a claim that is directly referenced in the "Family Guy" bit. A cameraman is seen agonizing over a disheveled sandwich, which a voice-over explains was smacked out of his hands for looking DeGeneres in the eyes. This claim was reported on by many, including Entertainment Weekly, though DeGeneres has fiercely denied that this was ever a reality on her set (via InStyle). However, her distaste for eye contact is among the tamer accusations being thrown her way.

As reported by BuzzFeed News, the allegations against The Ellen Show extended to racial discrimination. A former employee — a black woman who worked on the show for over a year — told BuzzFeed that a senior employee joked that they were worried about confusing her for another black employee because they both wore box braids. At a workplace function, when a coworker forgot her name, they told her they only learned the names of the white employees. BuzzFeed also reported that over a dozen employees had experienced some kind of sexual harassment from some of the show's executive producers, including Kevin Leman. Leman is alleged to have committed offenses ranging from lewd jokes and comments at work to requesting sexual favors from an employee at a workplace function.

Allegations are still coming out about DeGeneres' treatment of others, with Greyson Chance — a singer-songwriter discovered by the comedian — describing her bullying him before being abandoned by her label (via Decider). These allegations have been echoed recently by singer Charlie Puth as well, who said the label disappeared after his first EP (via People).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).