The Surprisingly Meaningful Reason Werewolf By Night Didn't Have A Post-Credits Scene

In an interview with The Direct, "Werewolf by Night" executive producer Brian Gay defended the decision to forego the standard MCU end-credit scene, saying, "[That final campfire scene is] in the [same] spirit [as a normal post-credits scene]. We wanted to put, you know, a nice, I guess, button on the end of the special in a way to have it. But with this, we want it to be a contained story. And so anytime that there's, you know, a tag, it's always what's next, what's going on for these characters. [The Werewolf and Man-Thing] don't know what's happening next. They barely made it through this night alive. And so it always felt a little weird that we would return back to something when oh my gosh, you made it out. Just celebrate that moment as opposed to carry on."

Unlike the movies and the Disney+ series, "Werewolf by Night" is mostly a self-contained story. It was billed as a TV special, meaning that the contents therein aren't really supposed to connect to the larger narrative. As Gay said, the end credit scene is interstitial and would have made the project feel as though it was designed with more in mind. And, in fairness, maybe it was, but it seems as though Marvel wishes for the public to enjoy "Werewolf by Night" as it is rather than what it could potentially lead toward.