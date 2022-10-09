Kevin Smith Says His Prince Documentary Footage Might Be Released After All

In an interview with The Guardian, Kevin Smith, fresh off of having incorporated his real-life heart attack into his new sequel "Clerks III," fielded an array of questions from the public. The one that concerns us comes from a "McScootikins," who asked what Smith thought about the chances of his Prince documentary ever coming out.

Somewhat surprisingly, Smith's answer was that the chances are "very high." The "Clerks" director went on: "The director of 'OJ: Made in America' is making a documentary for Netflix, and came to the house to interview me." "When they went to the vaults after Prince died, they found so much unreleased music and so many music videos, but the only footage of him talking was what I shot," said Smith. "It's extraordinary: he acts differently to how he ever acted in his entire life, and he talks for hours and hours. It looks like it's finally going to see the light."

A Prince documentary has reportedly been in the works at Netflix for years now, and in 2018 it was reported that filmmaker Ava DuVernay would be at the helm (Billboard). But now, it seems that DuVernay is out, and "OJ: Made in America" director Ezra Edelman is in, at least according to Smith.

The "Mallrats" director is making a big promise by hyping up his decades-old Prince interview footage, but hopefully, he has the goods to back it up.