The Great's Nicholas Hoult May Be Sinking His Teeth Into Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Robert Eggers has moved from one Skarsgård brother to another. After casting elder brother Alexander Skarsgård in his Viking epic "The Northman," the director's new endeavor will feature Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård. The younger actor has just seen massive success with sleeper horror hit "Barbarian" and has been tapped as the chalky vampire himself. Deadline announced that Eggers' new tale will be a reimagining with Lily-Rose Depp also to star as the subject of Nosferatu's obsession in 1800's Germany.

Already ahead of the game with a promising cast, Nicholas Hoult may be the next to knock on Nosferatu's coffin. Though unclear exactly who the "Tolkien" actor would be portraying, Deadline has stated that Hoult has begun negotiations to join the film. All eyes will be on Eggers when it comes to updates about the film. The director told IndieWire about his hopes for the movie's success when "Nosferatu" struggled to come together. After her triumph at the end of Eggers' directorial debut, "The Witch," Anya Taylor-Joy was slated to star in the film when it was originally pitched but since fell through.

"I've been trying so hard," Eggers told the publication. "And I just wonder if Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop." Original "Nosferatu" director F.W. Murnau would be alone in that belief. Eggers' previous works have demonstrated how dedicated the director is, and fans can only hope this vision will come to fruition.