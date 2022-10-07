The Great's Nicholas Hoult May Be Sinking His Teeth Into Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
Just when you think Nicholas Hoult can't get any bigger, he surprises you. Starting his varied career as the narcissistic teen Tony Stonem in the U.K. teen drama, "Skins," the actor quickly became one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Lending his talent to the "X-Men" franchise as well as Hulu's historical comedy "The Great," Hoult has dipped his toe in every feasible genre. And he isn't close to being done.
In a team-up of the Nicks, Hoult will be joining Nicolas Cage in a film dedicated to the ever-popular Dracula (via IMDb). Cage's recent works in genre films make him the obvious choice for the bloody-thirsty Count but he is surprisingly not the lead of the film. Instead, Deadline reported that the film is entitled "Renfield," and will star Hoult as the titular long-suffering servant of Dracula. Like his character with an affinity for blood, it also seems that Hoult has not lost his appetite for vampiric fare. If recent reports are to be believed, his casting is the most recent update in what we know about Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu."
Nicholas Hoult's addition will hopefully help the troubled film come to life
Robert Eggers has moved from one Skarsgård brother to another. After casting elder brother Alexander Skarsgård in his Viking epic "The Northman," the director's new endeavor will feature Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård. The younger actor has just seen massive success with sleeper horror hit "Barbarian" and has been tapped as the chalky vampire himself. Deadline announced that Eggers' new tale will be a reimagining with Lily-Rose Depp also to star as the subject of Nosferatu's obsession in 1800's Germany.
Already ahead of the game with a promising cast, Nicholas Hoult may be the next to knock on Nosferatu's coffin. Though unclear exactly who the "Tolkien" actor would be portraying, Deadline has stated that Hoult has begun negotiations to join the film. All eyes will be on Eggers when it comes to updates about the film. The director told IndieWire about his hopes for the movie's success when "Nosferatu" struggled to come together. After her triumph at the end of Eggers' directorial debut, "The Witch," Anya Taylor-Joy was slated to star in the film when it was originally pitched but since fell through.
"I've been trying so hard," Eggers told the publication. "And I just wonder if Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop." Original "Nosferatu" director F.W. Murnau would be alone in that belief. Eggers' previous works have demonstrated how dedicated the director is, and fans can only hope this vision will come to fruition.