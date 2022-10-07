Universal Is Already Threatening To Make Another M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan's career has had the twisty ups and downs of, well, an M. Night Shyamalan movie. After getting his foot in the door with a self-produced drama, followed by the family-friendly comedy "Wide Awake," Shyamalan gained his reputation as an inventive horror filmmaker with "The Sixth Sense" in 1999. The breakthrough hit earned him six Academy Award nominations and a rare gift in Hollywood: the ability to produce new projects based solely on the strength of his name.

What followed were cyclical boom and bust years for the director — acclaimed films like "Unbreakable" and "Signs," then Razzie-winning duds like "Lady in the Water" and "The Happening." Following the universally panned "The Last Airbender" and "After Earth," Shyamalan revived his career with a number of well-received horror and thriller films. "When I became happy with the idea of making thrillers for the rest of my life, everything went right," Shyamalan told Rolling Stone in 2018. Now, the filmmaker has a new thriller on the horizon.