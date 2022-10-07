Does Moon Knight Appear In Werewolf By Night?

Contains spoilers for "Werewolf by Night"

If there's one thing Marvel fans don't do, it's be let down by their own theories that never come to fruition. No, sir. We're definitely not the kind to pin our hopes on plot threads and character reveals that were never confirmed in the first place. It's a shame, then, that with the announcement of "Werewolf by Night," the Marvel-loving world got it into their heads that besides seeing Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night, we'd also get Oscar Isaac making a comeback as Moon Knight.

The evidence was all there that it would happen. Isaac's triple-threat alter ego and servant of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) debuted in "Werewolf by Night" #32 in 1975 (via Marvel Database), so the two already have a history. Of course, there's that, and both shows have "night" in the title — kind of. Okay, so that's as far as the connection goes, but can fans expect a surprise appearance among fur-filled transformation and some Man-Thing wandering around the joint? Well, it's here where we have to burst a long-brewing bubble, because Moon Knight certainly isn't going to do it.