Does Moon Knight Appear In Werewolf By Night?
Contains spoilers for "Werewolf by Night"
If there's one thing Marvel fans don't do, it's be let down by their own theories that never come to fruition. No, sir. We're definitely not the kind to pin our hopes on plot threads and character reveals that were never confirmed in the first place. It's a shame, then, that with the announcement of "Werewolf by Night," the Marvel-loving world got it into their heads that besides seeing Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night, we'd also get Oscar Isaac making a comeback as Moon Knight.
The evidence was all there that it would happen. Isaac's triple-threat alter ego and servant of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) debuted in "Werewolf by Night" #32 in 1975 (via Marvel Database), so the two already have a history. Of course, there's that, and both shows have "night" in the title — kind of. Okay, so that's as far as the connection goes, but can fans expect a surprise appearance among fur-filled transformation and some Man-Thing wandering around the joint? Well, it's here where we have to burst a long-brewing bubble, because Moon Knight certainly isn't going to do it.
Moon Knight never drops in on Werewolf by Night
Sadly, as much as folks may have wanted him to, Moon Knight does not make an appearance in Marvel's all-new gore-gushing one-off like so many hoped. There's simply too much dark and dangerously monstrous activity going on to throw in the servant of an Egyptian god as well. Of course, now that Jack Russell has entered the ever-expanding fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's no reason that the two couldn't clash in the future, particularly given their time working together in the comics.
Besides their initial encounter in the '70s, Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight also ended up sharing pages as part of the supernatural squad of heroes the Midnight Sons (via Marvel Database), an Avengers-like team that fights against things that go bump in the night. MCU characters like Blade (Mahershala Ali) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) have also joined over the years, so there's a chance that this team could come to fruition. Then again, that's just a wild theory that we couldn't possibly invest ourselves in so early ... oh dear, we're doing it again, aren't we?