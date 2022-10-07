The Devastating Death Of WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee
Professional wrestler Sara Lee is dead, per the BBC. Lee rose to prominence as the 2015 winner of WWE's Tough Enough contest after seeing success as a high school athlete. In doing this, she and men's winner Joshua Bredl became the final winners of the competition, which was discontinued after this year.
Lee died at age 30, and the cause of her death has not been released. The news of her passing came from her mother Terri Lee, who announced it in a Facebook post on October 6, 2022.
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," the statement read, referring to Lee with her married name. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."
Lee is survived by her husband, professional wrestler Cory Weston, and their three children (per People).
The wrestling world is shocked to learn of Sara Lee's death
The wrestling world has been quick to react to the shocking news. The WWE rememered Sara Lee on its official Twitter page. "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," WWE's message read. "As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."
Lee's colleagues have also posted their reactions."This is so tragic. Praying for her family and loved ones," WWE star Carmella tweeted. "This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. RIP Sara Lee," former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Saraya "Paige" Bevis wrote on Twitter, complete with a heartbreak emoji and a number of pictures of her and Sara Lee. Meanwhile, industry folks like Bull James and pro wrestling writer Sean Ross Sapp have raised awareness to the Sara Lee Memorial Fund.
Since Lee was only 30 years old — as well as clearly extremely well-liked within the industry — the professional wrestler's passing away has been a major blow to many, and it's clear that she'll be remembered fondly.