The Devastating Death Of WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee

Professional wrestler Sara Lee is dead, per the BBC. Lee rose to prominence as the 2015 winner of WWE's Tough Enough contest after seeing success as a high school athlete. In doing this, she and men's winner Joshua Bredl became the final winners of the competition, which was discontinued after this year.

Lee died at age 30, and the cause of her death has not been released. The news of her passing came from her mother Terri Lee, who announced it in a Facebook post on October 6, 2022.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," the statement read, referring to Lee with her married name. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee is survived by her husband, professional wrestler Cory Weston, and their three children (per People).