The Terrifying Will Byers Twist That Nearly Happened In Stranger Things Season 2

When "Stranger Things" Season 2 premiered in October 2017, a plethora of new characters joined the group in Hawkins, Indiana. There was Eleven's long-lost sister Kali, aka Eight (Linnea Berthelsen), as well as the introduction of both Max (Sadie Sink) and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). After the success of the first season the previous summer, adding new characters and new dynamics to the group of players everyone had come to love in "Stranger Things" helped expand the unique story arc of the series. Kali was one of the most powerful characters in "Stranger Things" along with her sister, and Max and Billy's very different personalities made for compelling storytelling. Sean Aston also joined the fantasy drama as Bob Newby in a role that becomes a mysterious but eventually lovable addition to the Byers clan.

The second installment also included tense, world-building plots that helped build the wider narrative of the show. One thread addressed the possession of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) by the Mind Flayer, one of the primary villains of the series. With Season 4 now concluded, we now know that Vecna is, or is strongly connected to, the long-running antagonist (per Entertainment Weekly). This is but one twist in a show that has had its fair share of revelations, with one terrifying potential turn that involved Will in the second season.