Fans Of The Oregon Trail Computer Game Won't Have To Ford A River To Find This Unexpected News

The rise of the personal computer brought many new types of distractions, the most notable being computer games. And it was around this time that schools were being outfitted with PCs as a new educational tool for teachers and students. However, when administrators realized the potential that PCs had for recreation, they quickly banned most computer games. But there was one game that most of us remember well, mostly because it was the only game we were allowed to play in school.

"The Oregon Trail" is an educational game that taught children about the difficult lives of pioneers traveling westward in the 19th century. As the name suggests, the game followed a group of settlers in 1848 venturing out west in search of prosperity, using the Oregon Trail. Players would begin as wagon leaders with a set amount of money to purchase supplies such as food, wagon wheels, and oxen, before journeying from Independence, Missouri, to Willamette Valley in Oregon. On the journey, gamers would face obstacles such as broken wheels, fording rivers, and those oh-so-common — and fatal — bouts with dysentery.

The first iteration of "The Oregon Trail" was released back in 1971 to great success, spawning many sequels and remakes, with the most recent coming out in 2021 to Apple Arcade. The series has become arguably the most successful educational computer game of all time and as of 2011, has sold 65 million copies (via Citypages).

Considering how successful the franchise has been and the memes it's spawned, you'd think it would have crossed over to other media by now. Well, it's finally happening. Directors Will Speck (pictured above) and Josh Gordon have purchased the rights to the series and plan to adapt it into a feature-length film.