How Mila Kunis Got In Trouble On The Set Of Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Since the 1990s, Mila Kunis has been acting in both comedies and dramas with impressive versatility across different mediums. Whether she's doing the voice of Meg Griffin from "Family Guy" or playing Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show," her comedic timing is always pitch-perfect. At the start of the 2010s, Kunis moved into dramatic roles with her memorable turn as Lily in "Black Swan," which saw her playing the beguiling rival to Natalie Portman's Nina. She would continue her comedic streak in the film world with parts in 2012's "Ted," 2016's "Bad Moms," and its sequel, "A Bad Moms Christmas." But her status as a movie star was properly launched when she played the role of Rachel in 2008's raunchy rom-com "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."
Among Mila Kunis' best and worst movies, this film stands out as one of her most charming roles, thanks to the insightful script by Jason Segel, who also starred in it. The movie went on to garner critical acclaim with The New York Times hailing it as a movie that "does not entirely play by the established conventions of its genre." In a production filled to the brim with naughty humor, Rachel is the character who brings everything back down to earth. But Kunis' time shooting the movie was not without its problems, including one incident where she got into trouble while on location in Hawaii. Here is what happened.
Mila Kunis was reprimanded by hotel staff for buying alcohol for a minor
Speaking to Vanity Fair about her career, Mila Kunis revealed a troubling encounter that occurred at a resort hotel in Hawaii while she was filming "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Kunis set the scene by noting that the resort in question was full of people visiting their family members at a nearby military base. She then revealed, "I was of age, I was 22 at the time, and I remember grabbing myself a drink and there was a kid there that had his whole camo on and he couldn't get a drink, and he was like 20 I think." She continued by stating, "And I was like, 'Oh my God, you're fighting for our country and you can't get a drink, I'll get you a damn drink.'" According to Kunis, she did indeed purchase a drink for the soldier, but her act of kindness didn't go unnoticed by the resort staff, who weren't pleased about her supplying alcohol to a minor, regardless of whether he was in the military.
Kunis continued by divulging, "They went and talked to Shauna, who was our producer at the time, and they're like, 'Your actress — that's not okay. She cannot be buying drinks to underage people.' – and I was like, 'He's clearly in the military, give the kid a beer. Like, who cares?'" She finished the story by saying that she didn't get fired or kicked out of the hotel, but that she didn't do that again for the remainder of the shoot.