The Iconic Horror Movie Music That Helped Inspire Shaun Of The Dead

Following up his big screen directorial debut via "A Fistful of Fingers," Edgar Wright launched his now-beloved Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy in 2004. "Shaun of the Dead" kicked the string of films off, featuring Simon Pegg as the title slacker character who finds himself in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. Instead of trying to secure food, water, supplies, and shelter, though, he and a group of his friends, family, and colleagues make their way to the Winchester: the local pub where Shaun believes they'll be safe until the outbreak subsides.

In no time at all, "Shaun of the Dead" became a favorite among critics and moviegoers for its well-timed humor, goofy story, and strong social commentary. Not to mention, it made a whopping $30 million at the box office — more than making back its $6.1 million budget with plenty of cash left over as profit. Its success allowed the next two films in the trilogy, 2007's "Hot Fuzz" and 2013's "The World's End," to thrive as well. Of course, none of this would've been possible without a strong behind-the-scenes crew, talented cast, and iconic horror music.

As it turns out, some famous horror movie tracks went a long way in making "Shaun of the Dead" a reality.