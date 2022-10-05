Mila Kunis Reveals When The Jupiter Ascending Crew Knew That The Movie Would Bomb

Lilly and Lana Wachowski have done some incredible things in the world of cinema, producing numerous mainstream blockbusters and cult classics in their time. "The Matrix" saga, "V for Vendetta," "Speed Racer," and more came into being and found some measure of success under their direction. However, that's not to say that their collective track record is entirely spotless. Like virtually every other creator out there, the Wachowski sisters have their share of productions that turned in disappointing performances critically, financially, or, in some rare instances, both. Case in point: the 2015 flop "Jupiter Ascending."

On paper, "Jupiter Ascending" sounds like a film with potential. Mila Kunis stars as Jupiter Jones, who lives a rather mundane life until she learns of her greater significance. What ensues is an adventure through the cosmos alongside the fierce warrior Caine Wise (Channing Tatum) as Jupiter discovers her true destiny. Despite this interesting plot that quickly becomes too complicated for its own good, "Jupiter Ascending" proved nothing short of a critical and box office bomb when it reached theaters. With that, any chance the film had at becoming the next big space opera was dashed as it quickly fell into obscurity.

While some may wonder why "Jupiter Ascending" failed, the star of the film herself, Mila Kunis, as well as many others involved in the film, knew early on that things wouldn't go well for it.