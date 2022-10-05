Rust Producers Make An Eyebrow-Raising Production Decision After Settling Lawsuit

Nearly a year after the fatal accident on the set of "Rust," the parties involved are moving toward closure. While filming the low-budget Western in Bonanza City, New Mexico, a prop gun wielded by the film's star, Alec Baldwin, fired a live round, injuring director Joel Souza and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was a Ukrainian cinematographer hired to work on "Rust." She had previously worked on such films as 2020's "Archenemy" and 2019's "Darlin'." She was posthumously granted honorary membership to the America Society of Cinematographers for her work. Hutchins' death shocked those involved as well as the Hollywood community at large, with many scrambling to understand who exactly was to blame for a prop revolver firing a real bullet.

The family of the victim filed a wrongful-death suit against several members of the film's crew, including Baldwin (who also served as one of the film's producers), citing a lack of proper safety precautions due to restrictive costs (via The Guardian). As of today, the parties involved have settled the lawsuit and are now attempting to move forward with the film.