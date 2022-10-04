Jacob Batalon Has Some Intriguing Remarks On If No Way Home Was His Last Spider-Man Movie

Per an October 2022 interview with Collider ahead of the release of his TV series "Reginald the Vampire," Batalon explained that he has absolutely no current knowledge about Ned's position within the MCU. "I feel like actors are the last people to know. I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don't know anything." Would he return to play Ned in another movie in the franchise? He seems amenable to the subject. "If it's the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we've been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens," he explained.

Batalon went on to describe the atmosphere on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." "We all very much were crying, our last day of work. Even at the premiere, we were all crying. It was such a beautiful experience to be a part of, I think for all of us." Explaining that he, Holland, and Zendaya all started with the franchise when they were teenagers and concluded their time within it as adults, he said that filming the currently-final film in the franchise proved a bit of a full-circle moment to all of the actors involved. And he seems to think that's a fitting button and conclusion for the Holland era of "Spider-Man." "It really puts an exclamation on the continuance of Spider-Man, but maybe not with us, and I think that's a great thing. We may not necessarily be a part of it, in the end, but it was a beautiful ride anyway." What actor could ask for more?