Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Message To Fans Will Make You Love Him Even More

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his lengthy career in Hollywood on social media.

Before becoming a box office juggernaut, Johnson was one of the WWE's most popular wrestlers. Appearing as "The Rock," Johnson won the love of millions of wrestling fans and eventually pivoted to the silver screen, making his debut as the villain in "The Mummy Returns." While his wholesome attitude, work ethic, and inspiring life story have made him one of the most well-liked stars in Hollywood, Johnson's success can also be attributed to his range. Observing the wrestler's rich filmography over the last two decades, it's evident that he hasn't pigeonholed himself, appearing in a wide variety of projects in different genres.

While action and adventure films are a part of his brand, Johnson has successfully dipped his toes into family comedies, such as Disney's "The Game Plan" and Fox's "The Tooth Fairy." Projects like these allowed him to flex his comedic chops, which greatly shined in the critically acclaimed "The Other Guys" and "Fighting With My Family," the latter of which is a film where he appears as himself. On the animated front, Johnson can also boast about his supporting (and musical) appearance in the Oscar-nominated "Moana" and the recently-released "DC League of Super-Pets."

Johnson has done it all during his career in Hollywood, which is why it's no surprise that the megastar is looking back on his legacy and thanking his fans for guiding him.