A Dark The Rings Of Power Fan Theory May Be The Key To Understanding Halbrand

There are a lot of different rumors surrounding "The Rings of Power's" Halbrand character. Some think he's Sauron in disguise. Others surmise that he's the future King of the Dead. Still others have suggested that he could be a future Ringwraith — perhaps even the Witch-king himself.

At the time of this writing, though, the Southlander royal is still technically made up for the show. He's an exiled king that has slowly and reluctantly stepped into his role as the heir to the throne of a southern kingdom (a la Aragorn's story arc thousands of years later). This proto-Aragorn take holds up for the most part, but there are a couple of points where the comparison quickly breaks down.

The biggest hold-up is the fact that Halbrand isn't just doubting his legitimacy to the crown, like Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn eventually will. Halbrand is actively avoiding his homeland for some mysterious, unknown reason. There's something in Halbrand's past that is seriously wrong. There's some infamous deed or experience that he's gone through that he clearly thinks disqualifies him from becoming the promised king of his people. This likely has to do with Adar. When Halbrand captures Adar in episode six, he asks if the fallen Elf remembers him. When the villain replies in the negative, the pain on Halbrand's face is palpable.

One fan theory puts a very dark, painful, and horrifying spin on what this dark past could be — and it has to do with a pair of scenes that came earlier in the show.