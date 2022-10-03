New CBS Series Finally Puts Sherlock Holmes' Sidekick In The Spotlight

Ever since the first movie adaptation of "Sherlock Holmes" in 1916 (via BBC America), movie and TV studios have been searching for fresh takes on the classic formula of "brilliant detective uses close observation and deductive reasoning to solve crimes."

The BBC offered "Sherlock," (2010-2017) an updated version of the formula for modern times starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the lead roles. Then there was the CBS procedural "Elementary" (2012-2019), which imagined Holmes (Johnny Lee Miller) as a detective struggling with drug addiction, and Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) as a female surgeon who lost her medical license.

In film, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have played Holmes and Watson in two action-packed entries from director Guy Ritchie, "Sherlock Holmes" (2009) and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011). ("Sherlock Holmes 3" is apparently on the back burner). There was also the ill-fated comedic "Holmes and Watson," (2018), which starred John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell and bombed at the box office.

Now, CBS is working on yet another series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's characters, and it's quite different than anything else we've seen. Here's everything we know so far.