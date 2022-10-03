The Deep Cut Game Of Thrones Culinary Easter Egg You Likely Missed In House Of The Dragon - Exclusive

For years, people obsessed over "Game of Thrones." In a world that had become increasingly stratified by what you could watch with a myriad of streaming services, it was seemingly the only title in town to capture the crown of "Must-Watch Television." People would hold viewing parties on Sunday nights to take in the experience as a collective, and if you went on social media by Monday morning, you shouldn't have been disappointed to have a major plot point spoiled for you.

HBO seems to have caught lightning in a bottle once again with the release of "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones" set nearly 200 years before the events of that story. Despite the centuries-long differential, there's still plenty for fans to recognize in the show. From the presence of Targaryens to important landmarks, it's clearly the same Westeros. Even details in the food recall the days of old (or new, depending on how you look at it).

In an exclusive interview with Looper's sister site, Tasting Table, set decorator Claire Richards spoke about all things that went into developing the cuisine of the show, including one clever Easter egg that may have gone over some fans' heads.