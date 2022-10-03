Here's The Trailer For Will Smith's First Major Post-Oscars Project Emancipation

The 2022 Academy Awards were a culmination of Will Smith's long and storied career. The Fresh Prince's sitcom roots blossomed into a hip-hop career before he careened towards full-fledged stardom, where he flew like a butterfly, wooed rom-com enthusiasts, and, on multiple occasions, fended off alien invaders. In March, the Academy finally recognized Smith's decades-long career when he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the sports drama "King Richard."

Unfortunately, Smith's tremendous achievement was overshadowed by the controversy that occurred onstage. Smith accosted Chris Rock, who made a disparaging joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and was banned from attending the ceremony for ten years. He also resigned from the Academy.

The ban complicates Smith's future projects, especially his forthcoming film "Emancipation" and its subsequent award season campaign cycle. "Emancipation" marks Smith's first major role following the Oscars incident last spring. (Notably, production on "Emancipation" wrapped before The Slap.) Now, Apple Original Films has shared the first trailer for Smith's forthcoming slavery drama.