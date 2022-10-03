The Gold Rush Fan Theory That Explains Season 13 Episode 1's Rick Ness Cliffhanger

The Season 13 premiere of Discovery's "Gold Rush" is finally here, bringing with it perhaps one of the most ominous cliffhangers in series history. Indeed, the episode description from Discovery includes the menacing tagline "Rick Ness is missing in action," which — considering the immense dangers and struggles that come with the world of gold-mining — is sure to make fans worry about whether or not something terrible has happened to Rick while working in the mines.

That said, as the episode progresses, it becomes clear that Rick's disappearing act has nothing at all to do with the mines themselves. Instead, he appears to have cut off all communication with his crew, and he is no longer responding to any texts or phone calls. This, obviously, now leaves his role in Season 13 completely up in the air. Although it's unclear what exactly sparked this isolated behavior from Rick, the episode makes it clear that Rick's crew is extremely worried about him, to the point that several of his friends and coworkers actually travel to his house to see what has happened to him.

Unfortunately, the episode ends just as Rick's friends knock on his door, though hopefully, we will get some answers about his strange disappearance during Episode 2. Although "Gold Rush" certainly seems to be implying that something bad has left Rick unable to communicate with the outside world, several fans on Reddit have a much more positive theory about his absence from the premiere of Season 13.