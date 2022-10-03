Rick And Morty Season 6, Episode 5 Showcases A Brand-New Skill From Rick's Résumé

To be the smartest person in the universe(s) comes with a fair amount of perks. Not only does one have access to all sorts of alternate realities through the usage of trans-dimensional portals, but also an impressive collection of gadgets that would make Batman and Inspector Gadget blush. As such, Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) in "Rick and Morty" has no qualms about expressing his superiority to his family, the Galactic Federation, and even to other iterations of himself.

Over the years, fans of the show have seen Rick utilize all manner of tricks and equipment to further his own agenda. He has created giant holographic images of himself that taunt decoys and those who would dare to use his isolated toilet. He has also manifested all sorts of weaponry from his body, which have included guns, rockets, lasers, skis, and even telescopic eyes. Even while fighting a cybernetic Bird Person (Dan Harmon), it is revealed that his organs are encased in reactive protective armor.

Now that Episode 5 of Season 6 has dropped, viewers have been treated to yet another tool in Rick's arsenal, and this one is based on a popular image editing program.