How Adrien Brody Really Felt About Leaving Peaky Blinders

Working on "Peaky Blinders" was a dream for Adrien Brody, and he was excellent in the role. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly while promoting Netflix's "Blonde," Brody was asked to comment on some of his most memorable performances. When asked about Luca Changretta in "Peaky Blinders," he said, "A character like that was something that I'd been wanting to play for many years. It had room for all of this fun stuff to honor a style in filmmaking and acting that I loved, and a style and character and lore within the foundations of family, mafia, honor, and all these things."

The actor would go on to explore some of these themes in "Clean," which he also co-wrote and starred in as a former assassin now living a new and secret life as a garbage truck driver in NYC. It's not hard to imagine that some of his inspiration may have come from not wanting to let go of the character of Luca Changretta. He further revealed to Entertainment Weekly, "I desperately tried to persuade them to find a way to keep Luca alive to come back for revenge. I really wanted to stay. I did not want to go home."

Although only around for a handful of "Peaky Blinders" episodes, his antihero creation will live on as one of the show's most haunting personalities.