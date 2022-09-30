The Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Has Fans All Excited About The Same Thing

Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" is a horrifying follow-up to his nail-biting iteration of "Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark" that aims to terrify viewers on Netflix. On October 25, 2022, the episodic anthology series will begin airing double-feature episodes, concluding on October 28 with "The Outside" and "The Viewing," according to Deadline. The horror master will also host his "Cabinet of Curiosities" while recruiting several acclaimed directors to help tell his twisted tales.

These include Jennifer Kent, the esteemed director who brought "The Babadook" to life, and Panos Cosmatos, the visionary mind behind "Mandy." The first episode will even be helmed by "Twilight" and "Thirteen" director Catherine Hardwicke, who will surely bring her distinct visual flair to the tale of terror. These horrific depictions will also star notable fan favorites, including Rupert Grint ("Harry Potter") and veterans of gore Geena Davis ("The Exorcist" television show) and Andrew Lincoln ("The Walking Dead").

Of all the spooky treats Netflix is serving up for the holiday season, del Toro's new "Cabinet of Curiosities" trailer has several fans particularly excited for the adaptations of an iconic storyteller's tales and notable beasts.