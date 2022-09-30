Community Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For Forever

They say that with enough dedication and hope, almost anything is possible, and that's definitely a reoccurring trend in the hilarious television series "Community." Following the faculty, students, and study group of Greendale Community College, "Community" ran for six seasons, but was unfortunately canceled in 2015. This show acted as a spring board for Dan Harmon, who helped write "Community," and he later went on to work on Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty." Although "Community" has stopped producing new episodes, the show retains a cult following, and as noted by Rotten Tomatoes, still holds an 88% for both audience and critic scores, which is often a rare occurrence on the review site.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Harmon said of the series cancellation, "We've seen great shows and great finales, but ultimately does it change the fact that the cancellation of a show is a loss? It doesn't. I mean, your best friend dying after telling you he's going to die — does that make his death less tragic than if he just walked across the street with two coffees and gets hit by a bus? So I'm going for the two coffees and a bus. When this show is over, I will be in the middle of a great idea." However, it seems as if a joke from "Community" has become reality, much to the delight of longtime fans of the series.