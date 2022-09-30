Colin Trevorrow's Stunning Jurassic Park Observation Is Peak Cognitive Dissonance

Speaking to Empire, Trevorrow discussed his effort to "change the DNA of the franchise" with "Jurassic World Dominion," highlighting why he took the series down the path he picked, regardless of the observation he made conceiving it. "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' — but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Nevertheless, even with the poor reception the latest film received, Trevorrow assures that with "Dominion," enough pieces are put in place to ensure that, as he puts it, "There's more to come." In what feels like a lesson that still hasn't been learned in the franchise's world, or ours, Trevorrow explained that "regardless of the cynical approach — of course, they're gonna want to make more money, which is what 'Jurassic World' was about — a new dinosaur fan is born every day,' he said. "Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories — much like 'Peter Pan' and 'The Wizard Of Oz' and worlds we've returned to constantly."

That might be the case, but both those stories have led to iterations that paled in comparison to the originals. For now, we can only wait to see if history repeats itself and we get another trip to "Jurassic World" in the future, whether we like it or not.