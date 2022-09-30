Colin Trevorrow's Stunning Jurassic Park Observation Is Peak Cognitive Dissonance
It's been almost 30 years since dinosaurs walked the earth in "Jurassic Park," and if there's any nugget expelled from that slightly bare-chested charmer, Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), it's the lesson about being so preoccupied with whether or not you could do something, you don't stop to think if you should. It was an argument deftly applied in a chat with the theme park owner, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), right before all scaly-backed hell broke loose on his doomed attraction and has gained a meta-level of momentum ever since. Somehow, we ended up with an unthinkable five sequels to Steven Spielberg's blockbuster masterpiece; each one met with an even more mixed reception than the last.
In the franchise's latest entry — "Jurassic World Dominion" — the old monster took the hardest hit. Met with a critical scathing upon release, the film is currently the lowest ranked on Rotten Tomatoes with a woeful 29%, proving just how the mighty have fallen since the original and untouchable installment. With this, the film's director, Colin Trevorrow, has spent time reflecting on his contribution to the series and its legacy. As it turns out, although he might have plans for further chapters in this waning franchise, even he thinks it should've stopped with the first.
Colin Trevorrow thinks Jurassic Park shouldn't have had sequels but is still happy to make more
Speaking to Empire, Trevorrow discussed his effort to "change the DNA of the franchise" with "Jurassic World Dominion," highlighting why he took the series down the path he picked, regardless of the observation he made conceiving it. "There probably should have only been one 'Jurassic Park' — but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"
Nevertheless, even with the poor reception the latest film received, Trevorrow assures that with "Dominion," enough pieces are put in place to ensure that, as he puts it, "There's more to come." In what feels like a lesson that still hasn't been learned in the franchise's world, or ours, Trevorrow explained that "regardless of the cynical approach — of course, they're gonna want to make more money, which is what 'Jurassic World' was about — a new dinosaur fan is born every day,' he said. "Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories — much like 'Peter Pan' and 'The Wizard Of Oz' and worlds we've returned to constantly."
That might be the case, but both those stories have led to iterations that paled in comparison to the originals. For now, we can only wait to see if history repeats itself and we get another trip to "Jurassic World" in the future, whether we like it or not.