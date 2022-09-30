American Pie Franchise Fans Have Surprising News

In 1999, "American Pie" took the comedic world by storm with its brand of edgy, sex-based hijinks. The film was a massive success, grossing over $235 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo) and garnering a mildly positive 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics crediting it with reviving the teen comedy subgenre. "American Pie" also spawned three main sequels, with the latest entry "American Reunion" dropping in 2012. The movie series also spawned a whole host of straight-to-DVD spin-offs that mostly focused on the younger male relatives of Seann William Scott's Steve Stifler character, with Jim's (Jason Biggs) goofy dad, Noah Levenstein (Eugene Levy), being the only character from the main franchise to regularly appear in these films.

However, since "American Reunion," there's been no real word on the future of the franchise. In 2017, Scott cast doubt on the chances of another film, as the last one didn't exactly perform all that well at the box office (per Forbes). However, some recent news just dropped related to the "American Pie" franchise, and it's a surprising bit of information for fans who have been clamoring for more.