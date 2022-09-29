Marvel Just Made A Huge Change To Their Upcoming Armor Wars Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, more commonly known as the MCU, has become a juggernaut franchise since its introduction with 2008's "Iron Man." Iron Man himself, aka Tony Stark, went on to become a key figure in the franchise. Played by Robert Downey Jr., the character appeared in three of his own movies, as well as all four "Avengers" movies, and several other appearances until the character's death in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

The character's shadow continues to loom over the franchise, however, particularly with the news of an "Armor Wars" series on Disney+ as part of the MCU's slate of upcoming projects. "Armor Wars" was a storyline in the Marvel comic books and was published from 1987 to 1988. It was written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and illustrated by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith.

This version, however, is set to be radically different from the comics story, not in the least because Tony Stark will not be involved this time around. With many fans intrigued about what the MCU's version of "Armor Wars" could look like, Marvel just made a major change to the project that promises to shake things up.