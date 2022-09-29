Elizabeth Olsen Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Those House Of The Dragon Casting Rumors

It seems when one has reality-warping powers and the ability to traverse the vast multiverse, it is only natural that people will soon believe that said inter-dimensional traveler will make an appearance in HBO's "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." Joking aside, Elizabeth Olsen is probably best known for her role as Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who has flipped from a villain, to an Avenger, and back to villainy. Again, this is probably a warning against unchecked grief combined with superpowers, and woe to the person who stands up to Wanda and her immensely powerful alter ego, the Scarlet Witch.

Considering the popularity of both Olsen and "House of the Dragon — and how people enjoy wild speculation — it makes sense as to why people might believe Olsen is joining the cast of the sword-and-sorcery series. As reported by Cosmic Book News in early September 2022, there was a rumor that said not only is Olsen joining the cast of "House of the Dragon" in Season 2, but Henry Cavill is as well. This rumor must have reached Olsen herself, as she has finally responded to it and her answer should sweep away any doubt.