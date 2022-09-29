The Devil Is A Part-Timer Fans Just Got Some Fiendishly Good News
It's been a bittersweet last couple of weeks for "The Devil is a Part-Timer" fans. While there's been a surplus of content to chew on, thanks to the release of the long-awaited second season for the beloved pillar of the isekai anime genre, viewers had become increasingly aware that the finale was fast approaching. Last time the show had a season finale, there was a whopping nine-year-long hiatus until it returned, so it's only logical that fans would be preparing themselves to say yet another teary goodbye to Sadao Maou, Emi Yusa and the rest of the MgRonald crew.
Fortunately, a new announcement from the team of "The Devil is a Part-Timer" on the very same day as the Season 2 finale's release has shone a bright spot through the cloud of melancholy. The news offers an important update on a future project for the franchise, and the details may surprise those who have been with the anime since it began nearly a decade ago.
Season 3 of The Devil is a Part-Timer is confirmed
"The Devil is a Part-Timer" fans won't have to plan their goodbyes after all, as the series hasn't reached its conclusion just yet. The team behind the show revealed on their official Twitter account that a second sequel season is in development. Not only that, but they showed off an official poster for the new project featuring the main cast alongside an intriguing new character. To Sadao's right on the image is a young purple-haired girl that readers of the original light novels will recognize as Acieth Alla, an important figure in the franchise's narrative. It seems she'll make her anime debut in Season 3.
However, what may potentially be the most surprising part of the announcement for longtime "The Devil is a Part-Timer" fans is the new project's release window: 2023. Yes, instead of the nine-year gap that fans struggled through between the first and second seasons, they'll only have to wait for roughly a year this time. As such, "The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 is a clear and early contender for the list of most anticipated anime for 2023.
While all of this news is very exciting for viewers of the anime, there's still a lot of information that's yet to be determined, such as what the exact Season 3 release date will be and how many episodes it will include. For now, fans will have to wait for further details regarding the show's continuation.