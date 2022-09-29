The Devil Is A Part-Timer Fans Just Got Some Fiendishly Good News

"The Devil is a Part-Timer" fans won't have to plan their goodbyes after all, as the series hasn't reached its conclusion just yet. The team behind the show revealed on their official Twitter account that a second sequel season is in development. Not only that, but they showed off an official poster for the new project featuring the main cast alongside an intriguing new character. To Sadao's right on the image is a young purple-haired girl that readers of the original light novels will recognize as Acieth Alla, an important figure in the franchise's narrative. It seems she'll make her anime debut in Season 3.

However, what may potentially be the most surprising part of the announcement for longtime "The Devil is a Part-Timer" fans is the new project's release window: 2023. Yes, instead of the nine-year gap that fans struggled through between the first and second seasons, they'll only have to wait for roughly a year this time. As such, "The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 is a clear and early contender for the list of most anticipated anime for 2023.

While all of this news is very exciting for viewers of the anime, there's still a lot of information that's yet to be determined, such as what the exact Season 3 release date will be and how many episodes it will include. For now, fans will have to wait for further details regarding the show's continuation.