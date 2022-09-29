The Unexpected Hocus Pocus Star Who Received The Most Requests For A Sequel

The three main cast members — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — recently appeared on Good Morning America to discuss reuniting for "Hocus Pocus 2" decades after the original film was released to theaters. Of course, the topic of fans and their desire for a sequel over all these years came up in the discussion. Midler revealed that out of the three of them, it's actually Najimy who has heard the most from fans asking ardently for a sequel.

Midler explained that for about 10 to 15 years, fans have been getting in touch with Najimy to ask if there will be more "Hocus Pocus" and even asking if specific beloved plot points from the first film might show up in some capacity in the next movie. Midler continued, "And she really knows the fans. So she's been the one that's been sort of feeding this information to us, a lot — for a long time." Najimy chimed in, "Yeah, there's a lot of them. They're lovely, slightly scary, but lovely people."

On the topic of their fans, Parker then jumped to add that she thinks it's really special how diverse the fanbase is, especially in terms of age, seeing as the time between the first and second film is an entire generation. Parker said, "It's been 30 years. So generationally, what's happened is this generation has grown up and handed off to their kids."

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be available for viewers — of all ages, whether old or new fans of the Sanderson sisters — to watch on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.