El Águila In She-Hulk Episode 7 Explained
Jennifer Walters has had a rough week. In "She-Hulk" Season 1, Episode 7, "The Retreat," Jen feels like she's finally found someone interested in her when she's not an enormous green rage monster. She begins seeing and eventually sleeping with handsome (and too-good-to-be-true) food-truck enthusiast, Josh — until he ghosts her after their first night together-together.
The lack of communication leaves Jen confused, anxious, and — worst of all — double-texting her former bedfellow. Luckily, work calls for her to travel out to the wellness retreat of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) aka the Abomination, where he provides therapeutic care for troubled super-powered individuals. His clients include several C and D list Marvel heroes and villains, including the dashing but critically insecure El Águilar.
Played by a wonderfully bright and vulnerable Joseph Castillo-Midyett, this would-be hero is suffering an identity crisis that leads him into a codependent relationship with fellow-patient Man-Bull (which, unfortunately, is not going to help him beat the Matador allegations). The character is so larger than life than fans may be wondering if he was created specifically for this comedy show. On the contrary: "She-Hulk" is once again making another deep cut from Marvel lore, and his appearance could be another baby step toward the impending X-Men revolution (maybe).
Not a matador, maybe a mutant?
Alejandro Montoya — aka El Águila — is an established Marvel Comics character who began his swashbuckling activities in "Powerman and Iron Fist" #58, way back in 1978. Montoya's first appearance saw him as a vigilante for underserved communities and a scourge to drug dealers and businesses that prey on the poor. Being the self-proclaimed Heroes for Hire, Luke Cage and Iron Fist were contractually obligated to bring Montoya to justice after he robs one of their clients — a careless, greedy property management company. Though the heroes begrudgingly defeated him initially, they allowed him to escape once the clock struck five — officially ending their business day.
While Montoya in "She Hulk" is insecure about being known as a matador, this may be a hint that he's also insecure about being labeled another M-word — mutant. In the comics, his "swashbuckling" persona is meant to detract attention from his obvious mutant powers, which he unfortunately lost during Marvel's "M-Day" event (via "New Avengers" #18). In the aftermath of the "Civil War," however, he was considered for possible membership in Tony Stark's U.S. Government-backed 50-States Initiative, which may mean his sword-fighting skills are learned rather than gifted.
It's currently unknown if El Águila will be more than an Easter egg in a singular episode, but it would certainly be fun to see him return in a more serious capacity.