El Águila In She-Hulk Episode 7 Explained

Jennifer Walters has had a rough week. In "She-Hulk" Season 1, Episode 7, "The Retreat," Jen feels like she's finally found someone interested in her when she's not an enormous green rage monster. She begins seeing and eventually sleeping with handsome (and too-good-to-be-true) food-truck enthusiast, Josh — until he ghosts her after their first night together-together.

The lack of communication leaves Jen confused, anxious, and — worst of all — double-texting her former bedfellow. Luckily, work calls for her to travel out to the wellness retreat of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) aka the Abomination, where he provides therapeutic care for troubled super-powered individuals. His clients include several C and D list Marvel heroes and villains, including the dashing but critically insecure El Águilar.

Played by a wonderfully bright and vulnerable Joseph Castillo-Midyett, this would-be hero is suffering an identity crisis that leads him into a codependent relationship with fellow-patient Man-Bull (which, unfortunately, is not going to help him beat the Matador allegations). The character is so larger than life than fans may be wondering if he was created specifically for this comedy show. On the contrary: "She-Hulk" is once again making another deep cut from Marvel lore, and his appearance could be another baby step toward the impending X-Men revolution (maybe).