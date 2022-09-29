Erica's Pregnancy On The Goldbergs Is Fueling Rumors About Hayley Orrantia

As reported by The Cinemaholic, it seems like there has been some speculation that Hayley Orrantia is pregnant in real life, and that's why this particular plot has popped up in "The Goldbergs" at the tail end of Season 9 and continuing in Season 10. Some internet sleuths believe that she purposefully hides her full body in social media posts, and since she announced she was getting married on June 29, 2022, on Instagram, they believe that this is a prelude to a pregnancy announcement. Even while discussing an episode over on Reddit, u/Super_Description169 had their own questions regarding the pregnancy story in "The Goldbergs" and stated, "Of course things sometimes are not what they seem. Not sure if Hayley is prego in real life but I doubt it."

Considering the sheer amount of fan chatter and speculation surrounding that Orrantia is pregnant in real life, there has been no confirmation of such a fact by the actor or any of her representatives, so this will continue to remain a rumor until such a time. It is also important to realize that this rumor tends to be fairly persistent, as where Distractify released an article in October 2021 that asked the same thing. If that was the case, it must have been the longest pregnancy ever, and Orrantia's ability to hide said pregnancy would border on secret agent levels. Either way, if Orrantia is pregnant for real, that information is only known to her and her significant other at the moment.