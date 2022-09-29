The Conners Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Couple

It seems that Twitter fans can't get enough of Jackie and Neville's new marriage. "NEVILLE AND JACKIE ARE THE CUTEST!!!" said @dorothynyc89, exemplifying the delight of many a "The Conners" fan tuning in to catch the character's latest escapades. "Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much" features Jackie finally moving into Neville's place, and the two of them learning how to compromise their way toward a happy marriage. Neville's first instinct is to try to blend his work and home lives together, resulting in him bringing home his work in the form of the sick animals he tends to during the day. Eventually, she comes to realize why he's bringing home the creatures, and she reassures Neville that they will always be able to keep her entertained.

It seems that the show's audience really enjoys their ability to talk things out. "The Conners" fans also seem to be glad that the series has yet to bring back Jackie's ex-husband Fred Oakland (Michael O'Keefe) in favor of focusing on her relationship — and marriage — to Neville. "They were right to leave fred out of the reboot but id love to see him pop up like becky [too]," wrote @lilacsnwaves. They stressed that they enjoy Jackie and Neville as a couple and that they hope to see the series continue to showcase Jackie's growth as a character.

Whether it's the twosome's steamy chemistry or their ability to take care of sick animals, fans of "The Conners" will hopefully get to enjoy them for years to come.