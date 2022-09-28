Sam Raimi Is Apparently Set To Direct A Remake Of A Classic Psychological Thriller

During a September 2022 appearance on Post Mortem with Mick Garris, Roy Lee, best known for producing American remakes of "The Ring" and "Grudge" series of horror movies, announced that Raimi is apparently set to direct a remake of the 1978 ventriloquism-related thriller "Magic."

"I've only worked with him as a producer on films. Actually, the first time I'm gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic," Lee said. "Which is something that we're working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We're just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week. He loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman." Raimi has not confirmed Lee's statement as of this writing.

The original version of "Magic," which was released in 1978, follows timid magician Charles "Corky" Withers (Anthony Hopkins), who finds success onstage with his dummy, Fats. Though nationwide attention is calling Corky's name, he's unable to answer, as he's dealing with severe emotional issues and even comes to believe that Fats has a mind of his own. The entrance of the married Peggy Ann Snow (Ann-Margaret), Corky's one-time teenage crush, into the increasingly tense situation puts Corky and Fats on a collision course.

"Magic" produces just the sort of eerie-but-heartfelt atmosphere Raimi created with his "Evil Dead" franchise, which makes this an exciting possible project for the "Darkman" director.