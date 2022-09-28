Why Gilbert From Hocus Pocus 2 Looks So Familiar

As proven by the cult following that "Hocus Pocus" has gained over the years, love of the Sanderson Sisters has died no more than the sisters themselves. Indeed, it appears that Winifred, Mary, and Sarah (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have evaded the not-so-final dusting they endured in 1993 and are back thanks to some carefully placed product placement (we're not kidding).

But which soul would be so sneaky as to revive Salem's most feared spell-casters? Who would deem it such a sound idea to have the child-snatchers that were hanged, revived, and reverted to specks in the atmosphere back, causing anarchy on a perfectly good Halloween?

Why, Gilbert the Great, that's who. The current owner of the magic shop that was once home to the terrible trio has an interesting connection with Salem's most infamous inhabitants that he's hoping to reignite. While he's not necessarily the villain of the piece (the Sisters still own that title), the actor that plays Gerald has certainly played against some notable ones for the past few years, and even ended up playing one himself.