Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Naruto Fans' Favorite Character

Although it might seem an impossible task to pick the best character in all of "Naruto" — that is, considering the sheer number of compelling heroes and complex villains that the series has to offer — it's quite easy to see which characters might be the front-runners for that honor.

A few names that come to mind include Sasuke Uchiha (the childhood friend and later rival to the series' eponymous hero, whose arc concludes with perhaps the greatest fight sequence in the entire series) and the legendary shinobi Kakashi Hatake, who acts as the mentor and leader for Team 7 throughout their earliest days as ninjas. This is not even mentioning the series' protagonist Naruto Uzumaki (who is perhaps the strongest character in all of "Naruto") nor other important characters like Sakura Haruno and Shikamaru Nara.

In any case, it's clear that there are plenty of characters whom fans could consider the best in the entire series — though an exclusive survey by Looper recently revealed the true fan-favorite character amongst "Naruto" fans.