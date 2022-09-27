Law & Order Star Mehcad Brooks Has An Interesting Response To John Oliver's Criticism

John Oliver set his sights on the Dick Wolf universe in one of his recent "Last Week Tonight" episodes, where he went after the different "Law & Order" series. The talk show host vented about the popular procedurals, citing that they all make cops look like the good guys and that most of the people convicted of crimes on the shows are white when that's not reality. Oliver additionally noted that "Law & Order" programs make all cops look competent, which he feels is not the case in America. Of course, the comedian admitted depicting the system how it is in the real world will not keep viewers tuning in, and Wolf knows very well what fans of his series want.

Basically, Oliver doesn't believe the "Law & Order" series represent reality in law enforcement and are hero-washed versions of the truth. While some of the biggest names attached to those shows haven't spoken out about Oliver's comments yet — like Mariska Hargitay or Christopher Meloni — one newcomer to the franchise wasn't shy about addressing the situation in a recent interview. Mehcad Brooks just joined the mothership "Law & Order" series as a new detective in Season 22 and gave a little bit of pushback to Oliver's recent rant.