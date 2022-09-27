Netflix Drama Supersex Will Be As NSFW As Its Title Suggests

The subject matter of "Supersex" is the life, work, and personal journey of pornographic performer Rocco Siffredi, who Variety reports has more than 1,500 adult film credits to his name. He is also the subject of a 2016 documentary and has appeared in two arthouse films by French filmmaker Catherine Breillat. In "Supersex," which a Netflix statement describes as "a profound story that runs through [Siffredi's] life since childhood," he'll be portrayed by Italian star Alessandro Borghi.

"Supersex" creator Francesca Manieri went into a little bit more detail on what we can expect from the show: "'Supersex' is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say 'I love you,' to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul."

With a description like that, it's a safe bet that "Supersex" will be at least as NSFW as its unusual title, and possibly more so. Viewers will be able to see it for themselves — as long as they're not at work — sometime in 2023, when the show is slated to hit Netflix.