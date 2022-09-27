Fans Of One Chicago's Halstead Brothers Just Got Bittersweet News

The Fall 2022 season of the "One Chicago" series is officially in full swing, and fans are getting their last few episodes of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). The news of the OG cast members' departure came as a major shock, especially after the announcement of Kelli Giddish leaving "Law & Order: SVU." There have been major shake-ups in the Dick Wolf universe, as we also learned in the opening episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" that Chris Mansa (Mason) and Guy Lockard (Dr. Scott) were exiting their respective series. The latter's final scene was with "Med" co-star Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Dr. Will Halstead on the show.

Gehlfuss was also the last actor to share the screen with Torrey DeVitto, who exited "Chicago Med" in the first episode of Season 7. There's just something about Dr. Halstead so many fans were wondering if Gehlfuss would be the last "One Chicago" star to interact with Soffer before his Season 10 "Chicago P.D." departure. A Halstead brother farewell would be great for fans to see, but there's some bad news on that front for viewers.