Fans Of One Chicago's Halstead Brothers Just Got Bittersweet News
The Fall 2022 season of the "One Chicago" series is officially in full swing, and fans are getting their last few episodes of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). The news of the OG cast members' departure came as a major shock, especially after the announcement of Kelli Giddish leaving "Law & Order: SVU." There have been major shake-ups in the Dick Wolf universe, as we also learned in the opening episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" that Chris Mansa (Mason) and Guy Lockard (Dr. Scott) were exiting their respective series. The latter's final scene was with "Med" co-star Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Dr. Will Halstead on the show.
Gehlfuss was also the last actor to share the screen with Torrey DeVitto, who exited "Chicago Med" in the first episode of Season 7. There's just something about Dr. Halstead so many fans were wondering if Gehlfuss would be the last "One Chicago" star to interact with Soffer before his Season 10 "Chicago P.D." departure. A Halstead brother farewell would be great for fans to see, but there's some bad news on that front for viewers.
It doesn't look like we'll see the Halsteads interact again
Sorry Halstead brother fans, we will not see Jay and Will interact again. Deadline caught up with "Chicago Med" producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, and they confirmed Jay is not showing up on their show. "We don't see Jay on [Med], but you do feel the emotional impact of his leaving," Schneider told the outlet. Frolov added that we are going to see Will deal with the impact of Jay's departure, and Ms. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) will help him overcome that hurdle.
There has been no confirmation, either, that Nick Gehlfuss filmed an episode for "Chicago P.D.," and it looks like the Halsteads might have their farewell off-screen, if at all. The last time the two were seen together was on the three-hour crossover event in 2019. "Infection" put the Halsteads at the forefront of all three episodes, but unfortunately, they haven't been seen together since. Gehlfuss and Halstead crossed over to "P.D." and "Med" since "Infection," but the brothers never interacted.