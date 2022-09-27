Don't Miss Your Chance To Win One Of Five Thor Exclusive 4k Best Buy Steelbooks And A Signed D23 Expo Poster

Following the monumentally successful "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017, director Taika Waititi returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Premiering on July 8 of that year, the film reveals a new threat in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who uses a mysterious weapon known as the Necrosword to eliminate deities left and right. Aware of his crusade, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with allies such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and the Mighty Thor herself, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), to take him down.

Like any Taika Waititi-led production, "Love and Thunder" doesn't take itself too seriously, yet it doesn't shy away from the odd sad or dramatic moment. Although, this time around, the famed director's blend of tones didn't amount to near-unanimous praise as it did for "Ragnarok." Overall, "Love and Thunder" proved divisive among MCU fans and critics alike, but that's not to say that it's lacking in redeeming qualities. There's still a lot to enjoy in the fourth "Thor" film that makes it more than worth a rewatch — whether that's through Disney+ or some form of physical media.

If you happen to fall into the latter camp, or if you're a poster enthusiast, you won't want to miss out on this giveaway. Here's how you can enter to win an exclusive "Thor: Love and Thunder" Best Buy exclusive 4k steelbook and a 2022 D23 Expo poster signed by Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, as well as Jana Schirmer, John Staub, Ian Joyner, and Jackson Sze who also work on the Visual Development team.