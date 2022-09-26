Why Chloe Grace Moretz Was Never The Same After That Family Guy Meme

Performer Chloe Grace Moretz has, despite being only 25, been a fixture in film and television for a number of years. Beginning to act in 2004, Moretz appeared in TV shows such as "My Name Is Earl" and "Desperate Housewives, before gaining attention for her role in the 2009 romantic comedy "500 Days of Summer." Her work in the superhero satire "Kick-Ass" and the vampire remake "Let Me In," both of which came out in 2010, brought her a new level of acclaim. She was most recently seen in the live-action/animation blended comedy "Tom and Jerry," and the Hulu science fiction film "Mother/Android."

The pressures of being a child star, however, have not been easy on Moretz. She has spoken previously about how producers have tried to silence her views in Hollywood and, despite her age, has been targeted by both members of the public and celebrities. Among her recent woes, she has been the subject of attack by the Kardashians.

In a new interview, Moretz has opened up further about the issues she faced growing up in the public eye, and in particular about her portrayal in the Fox animated show "Family Guy." Here's what she had to say.