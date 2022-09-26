Why Chloe Grace Moretz Was Never The Same After That Family Guy Meme
Performer Chloe Grace Moretz has, despite being only 25, been a fixture in film and television for a number of years. Beginning to act in 2004, Moretz appeared in TV shows such as "My Name Is Earl" and "Desperate Housewives, before gaining attention for her role in the 2009 romantic comedy "500 Days of Summer." Her work in the superhero satire "Kick-Ass" and the vampire remake "Let Me In," both of which came out in 2010, brought her a new level of acclaim. She was most recently seen in the live-action/animation blended comedy "Tom and Jerry," and the Hulu science fiction film "Mother/Android."
The pressures of being a child star, however, have not been easy on Moretz. She has spoken previously about how producers have tried to silence her views in Hollywood and, despite her age, has been targeted by both members of the public and celebrities. Among her recent woes, she has been the subject of attack by the Kardashians.
In a new interview, Moretz has opened up further about the issues she faced growing up in the public eye, and in particular about her portrayal in the Fox animated show "Family Guy." Here's what she had to say.
Moretz did not enjoy her body being made into a joke
In an interview with Hunger, Chloe Grace Moretz spoke about how memes made about her body affected the way she saw herself. She highlighted a particular picture that had been taken of her, where she's entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.
The photo made its way to "Family Guy," where it was turned into a joke by the show's writers, as they re-created Moretz with exaggerated proportions, namely long legs and a tiny torso. The ubiquitous spread of the "Family Guy" image led to issues on Moretz's part, as she remained uncomfortable with the fact that her body was the subject of the joke.
"I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram," Moretz said, "It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers."
Adding to Moretz's issues was the fact that seemingly nobody else saw the picture the same way she did. "I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f**k up, it's funny.'" Moretz said, concluding that the dismissal of her concerns made it more difficult for her to move past the issue posed by the meme. She eventually pursued therapy to help her process these feelings.