An Important Curse From Game Of Thrones Returns To Plague House Of The Dragon In Episode 6

The inhabitants of Westeros can be a superstitious lot, but then again, that tends to happen when the world is filled with fire breathing dragons, legions of the undead, shape-changing assassins, and practitioners of blood and shadow magic. It truly is amazing that anybody gets any politicking done in "Game of Thrones" or its prequel "House of the Dragon," considering the sheer amount of supernatural forces that stalk the world. As such, both the highborn and common folk tend to have some reservations about old myths.

Since it seems that some Westerosi have an apprehensive nature, it makes sense that several curses and cursed locations would dot their collective minds and landscape. For example, guest rights is an important part of their mutual culture — just think of the story Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) tells Jojen (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), Meera (Ellie Kendrick), and Hodor (Kristian Nairn) that involves a lord being transformed into a rat after killing his own guest. White Walkers also form the backbone of many a story, as well as giant ice spiders the size of wolves (which we have yet to see, but one can only hope).

However, it looks like there is a curse from "Game of Thrones" that now has come back into focus with "House of the Dragon," with yet another family succumbing and adding to its grim legend.