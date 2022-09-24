Blue Bloods' Season 13 Promo Has Us Worried About Jamie's Future On The Show
"Blue Bloods" has certainly seen its fair share of significant character deaths in its 12 seasons, most notably that of emergency room nurse Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) between Seasons 7 and 8. Her husband Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) has soldiered on with the support of his family, but a recently released promo for Season 13 shows a harrowing sequence that spells danger for Danny's younger brother Jamie (Will Estes).
Danny, Jamie, their sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan), their father Frank (Tom Selleck), and their grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) make up the core of the Reagan family and are the only five characters to appear in every episode of "Blue Bloods" (via IMDb). Many of them have been in serious danger at some point in the series; Frank was shot in Season 1, Danny took a bullet in Season 9, and Erin was held hostage in Season 4, Episode 3, "To Protect and Serve." Jamie hasn't spilled any of his blood in a traumatic way, but the new promo, available on Twitter, will have Estes fans nervous ahead of the "Blue Bloods" Season 13 premiere on October 7.
Jamie gets shot during an attempted arrest
Of the 15 seconds of clips from the Season 13 promo, five are dedicated to Jamie's shooting. Officers are shown knocking on a suspect's door, and in a whirlwind sequence of brief quick cuts, we see a man at a waterfront dock overlooking lower Manhattan shoot Jamie in the gut with a silver pistol. Jamie collapses on the sidewalk while Danny shouts his name and runs to his fallen brother. Jamie's wife Eddie is also on the scene, turning to the gunshots and Danny's shouts with an understandably concerned look on her face.
It would be almost unthinkable for "Blue Bloods" to kill off one of the primary five Reagans at this point in the show, and there has been no indication that Will Estes is leaving the set. According to TV Insider, the shooting could be a way to not-so-gently guide Jamie away from his job as a street cop. "[He] has to give up his hard-won sergeant's uniform. He's transferred to the Intelligence Unit where a new captain (Stephanie Kurzuba) insists that, as a married couple, either Jamie or his wife ... must leave her precinct." While that doesn't necessarily mean Jamie's shooting won't be fatal, it's most likely he will be back at Reagan family Sunday dinners before too long — although perhaps with a new job to discuss.