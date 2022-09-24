Blue Bloods' Season 13 Promo Has Us Worried About Jamie's Future On The Show

Of the 15 seconds of clips from the Season 13 promo, five are dedicated to Jamie's shooting. Officers are shown knocking on a suspect's door, and in a whirlwind sequence of brief quick cuts, we see a man at a waterfront dock overlooking lower Manhattan shoot Jamie in the gut with a silver pistol. Jamie collapses on the sidewalk while Danny shouts his name and runs to his fallen brother. Jamie's wife Eddie is also on the scene, turning to the gunshots and Danny's shouts with an understandably concerned look on her face.

It would be almost unthinkable for "Blue Bloods" to kill off one of the primary five Reagans at this point in the show, and there has been no indication that Will Estes is leaving the set. According to TV Insider, the shooting could be a way to not-so-gently guide Jamie away from his job as a street cop. "[He] has to give up his hard-won sergeant's uniform. He's transferred to the Intelligence Unit where a new captain (Stephanie Kurzuba) insists that, as a married couple, either Jamie or his wife ... must leave her precinct." While that doesn't necessarily mean Jamie's shooting won't be fatal, it's most likely he will be back at Reagan family Sunday dinners before too long — although perhaps with a new job to discuss.