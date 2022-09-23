What Larry The Cable Guy Really Thinks Of Ron White Retiring – Exclusive

When asked about White's impending retirement, Larry the Cable Guy's first reaction is playful. "Nobody ever retires from doing comedy," Larry says with a hearty laugh. "Here's what I say about that: wait to see. I'll wait to see if that happens."

Upon further reflection, though, Larry the Cable Guy continues, "Ron's a great comedian. I love him like a brother, and I get it. It gets tiring traveling around. He's older than I am, and I'm almost 60, so I get it. I think if he wants to retire, good for him. Enjoy yourself. You've worked hard ... I know he enjoys it, but you know how it is, you get burnt out. That's probably it, but whatever he decides to do, I love him, man. He's one of the funniest that ever was."

As for Larry himself, he has no plans to retire anytime soon. "I still enjoy making people laugh," he says. "And we're all at the awesome stage of our career, stand-up-wise, where we can pick and choose where we want to go and what dates we want to take. It's a great position to be in when you've toured almost your entire adult life. I was on the road 286 days a year for 15 years, but as long as I'm making people laugh, I'll continue to do some shows here and there. I definitely don't have a big schedule like I did before, but I still enjoy it."

Larry the Cable Guy's latest entry in the "Cars" franchise, "Cars on the Road," is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.